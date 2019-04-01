Toon labour to victory over Fifers

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says the result was more important than the performance after Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Cowdenbeath.

The Blue Toon boss was not a happy man after his side failed to take chances that would have given them breathing space in a tight match.

“I actually did not speak in the dressing room because I was that angry,” said McInally.

“We have missed two absolute snips, which would have given us a bit of breathing space to maybe enjoy it or be able to get the ball down and play.

“We ended up bringing pressure on ourselves, not in open play but by giving away free-kicks.

“We had the situation near the end where Greg makes the save from the free-kick and how their player headered it over the bar from there is hard to know.

“There were three real sitters in that game and there was certainly a nervousness when we are only one goal ahead so it was a good result but not a good performance.”

This Saturday Peterhead face a difficult trip to Broadwood to play third placed Clyde who are still hanging on in the title race.

“It was the three top against the three bottom and every team has something to play for because Cowdenbeath coming into this game were not mathematically safe.

“For us the result was more important than the performance and the pleasing thing is we move on to a big game next week where the pressure really is not on us so much.”