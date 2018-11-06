Toon hang on for win to go top of league

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says his players need to continue to work hard to stay top of League 2 after leapfrogging Edinburgh City on Saturday.

The Blue Toon have lost just one of their opening 11 fixtures and their 2-1 win at home to Albion on Saturday, their ninth of the season, was enough to put them top of the table with Edinburgh City losing at Clyde.

“If you think about the amount of games that the players have won, that was why I have been trying not to be too harsh on them in the dressing room,” said McInally.

“They have done exceptionally well and they have now got themselves above Edinburgh for the first time in a while so we just need to try and stay there.”

Derek Lyle bagged himself a brace within 16 minutes at a blustery Balmoor and his side were able to survive the conditions and a second half Albion goal to hold on to the win and the three points.

“It was a game of two halves,” said McInally.

“We knew before the match how strong the wind was going to be and at half time, I did not know if two goals would be enough.”

“Had we not conceded the goal from a set-piece, I think we would have been okay because we were comfortable enough and got into some decent positions.”

“But in the first half, some of the stuff we played was different class and had we scored six or seven, it would have been a fairer reflection of the half.”

“We rued missing those chances and we ended up hanging on for grim death.”

Next up for Peterhead will be a trip to Hampden Park to take on sixth place Queens Park.