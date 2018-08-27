Toon can still improve says McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says his side are improving every week, but insists we are yet to see the best them after they continued an impressive start to the season with Saturday’s 2-0 win at Stirling Albion.

A spectacular effort from Jamie Stevenson and a goal from Rory McAllister were enough to see off the hosts as the Blue Toon came away with a comfortable win, and while McInally says the win shows his side are learning, he thinks they must improve their performances.

He said: “We learned a bit today about how to tighten up and make things tough for them.

“We learned from the 2-0 defeat to Stirling in the League Cup, just like we learned from the Clyde game last week.

“But we’re still not where we want to be in terms of how we’re playing.

“We won obviously, and at times we played some really good stuff, but we still need to play better than that.

“I don’t know if it’s because we’re playing with three strikers, and maybe leaving ourselves a bit exposed at times.

“I thought we struggled to handle Peter MacDonald at times, but we were playing with two young centre halves, at 20 and 22, and they’re learning all the time.”

The win confirmed Peterhead’s third league win on the bounce, and comes as a welcome change from the norm for a side who have a reputation for starting slowly.

They will hope to carry this winning form into the capital with them next weekend, as they face Edinburgh City – a side who have themselves started well, sitting just one point behind Peterhead in the league after a 2-0 win at Clyde.