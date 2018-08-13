Toon brush aside Rovers for first win of season

Saturday saw a first win of the season for Peterhead after a confident performance that was too much for an Albion side that looked out of their depth.

It was Rovers who had the first attempt on goal in the fourth minute, Lewis McClear with a disappointing free kick 30 yards out that faded weakly past the left hand post.

Peterhead looked like they would carry more menace up front and it was Derek Lyle who tested keeper Gareth Hallford in the seventh minute with a downward header from a Jack Leitch cross.

That chance prompted a prolonged period of pressure from the visitors who passed the ball around with pace and on the quarter hour Lyle forced another save out of Hallford, this time the keeper dealt with his vicious swerving shot from 20 yards by punching it clear.

A third chance for Lyle saw him turn and shoot but his effort was wayward as the visitors continued to dominate.

On the half hour Albion had a great chance to score, slackness in the visitors rearguard allowed John Cunningham a run in on goal but some quick thinking by keeper Greg Fleming that saw him sprinting from his goal saved the day as he blocked the shot.

Straight from that miss Peterhead grabbed the lead, Stevenson netting at the second attempt after his first shot from the left corner of the six yard box was blocked but he found the corner from the rebound for a deserved lead.

From the restart Peterhead earned an early free kick in midfield which Willie Gibson sent into the area where he picked out Jason Brown but his header flew over from close range.

The inevitable second goal came on the hour mark with a superbly flighted free kick from Jamie Stevenson out on the left wing pinged right onto the head of Lyle who twisted his body to glance the ball into the net from six yards.

Peterhead could have scored again, newly arrived substitute Ross Kavanagh crossing low but McLean failed to direct his shot on target at the back post.

Rovers misery was compounded when a tug on the shirt of Rory McAllister gave away a stonewall penalty which McAllister dispatched.

Eight minutes from the end and they scored a late fourth, a Scott Brown speculative effort slipping under the body of Hallford.