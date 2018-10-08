Toon brush aside City as strikers hit the target

Peterhead went into this one looking to translate their fine away form to their games at Balmoor Stadium while Elgin knew a win and victory in their game in hand would put them level with their hosts.

It was eight wins out of eight for the Blue Toon against City but it was the visitors who almost scored a spectacular opener in the second minute.

Brian Cameron weaved his way past several defenders as he ran half the length of the pitch before firing over after reaching the left side of the penalty area.

A subdued Peterhead had a chance from a ninth minute free kick 25 yards out but Jamie Stevenson uncharacteristically mishit his effort low past the left hand post.

The home side threatened again four minutes later, Ryan Dow crossing from the left near the byeline but Willie Gibson headed over from eight yards after working hard to reposition his body to get the effort towards goal.

Thereafter the game went into the lull the home fans have become used to this season and another tame free kick, this time from Rory McAllister went straight into the arms of keeper Kyle Gourlay.

But out of nowhere the game had a goal after 42 minutes, Jamie Stevenson with a super cross from the right and Ryan Dow headed in from inside the six-yard box for the long-awaited opener.

The second half was only eight minutes old when it was 2-0, a driven corner kick from the left by Willie Gibson and Rory McAllister headed in at the back post for his eighth goal of the season.

McAllister could have made it nine soon after taking a fine crossfield pass from Simon Ferry in his stride but after creating space for himself he shot straight at Gourlay who then did likewise in the next attack as the Blue Toon piled on the pressure .

Gourlay was in action again in the 68th minute, a decent save from Scott Brown to deny the midfielders shot from just outside the area.

The remainder of the game saw substitutions from both sides and one of them, Russell McLean scored a third with four minutes remaining turning to shoot home from ten yards as the home side ran out comfortable winners.