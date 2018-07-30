Strong start vital for Blue Toon success

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is aiming to put the disappointment of a Betfred League Cup campaign that saw his side finish bottom of section D behind them when the league season commences on Saturday with Queens Park visiting Balmoor Stadium .

In a game of few genuine chances for both sides, Peterhead were undone by goals early and late in the second half.

“I’m pleased we had the free Saturday to get some of injured players fit.

Derek Lyle is just about ready to start and Paddy Boyle and Mick Dunlop aren’t far away. Rory is still struggling with his ankle so hopefully that will settle down.

“It’s vital we start the season well and hit the ground running and we have some tough games early on.

“Last season we were playing catch up at times and we can’t afford that again.”

The scene was set before kick off with a dazzling display from the Red Arrows but the antics on the pitch were less cavalier than those in the skies above it as a poor first half failed to get the pulses of the sun drenched crowd racing.”

The visitors set the early pace but a free kick over the crossbar by Jack Leitch and an effort saved from Ross Kavanagh showed the Blue Toon were looking to make amended for the defeat by Stirling Albion.

Jamie Stevenson shot straight into the arms of Elliot Parish but Dundee took the lead in clinical fashion, Paul McGowan slipping in Karl Madianga who clinically fired home.

In added time Jean Mendy coolly added the clincher.

“We could have done without the second goal going in two minutes into added time as the centre half’s had done well so that was harsh.

“It was about 75 minutes before Greg had his first save.

“We defended well but offensively we could have done better but that is something we are working hard on to get the likes of Rory and Derek up to speed.

“It was a big improvement on the Stirling game where several players were dead on the feet but now we have a break until the main objective, the Queens Park game.

“It’s been a disappointing group as we haven’t scored a goal but we are creating chances, it’s been tough and Dunfermline and Dundee are top sides and Stirling Albion were impressive as well but hopefully we can take something out of this and build on it.”