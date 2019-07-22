Spot kicks again as Dee triumph over Blue Toon

Saturday’s trip to Dundee saw Peterhead record their second 0-0 draw in a row against Championship opponents in Group D of the Betfred Cup.

However, unlike last Tuesday where the Blue Toon picked up the bonus point after a penalty shoot-out, it was the Dee who triumphed on spot kicks.

The visitors, resplendent in their new pink change strip, attacked from the off earning a corner kick inside the first minute.

Their dominance continued and they went very close in the ninth minute, a driven corner from the left from Gary Fraser and a flicked header from Derek Lyle that drifted just wide of the far post.

Dundee predictably came more into it and Declan McDaid ended a roving run with a 20 yard shot that flew high and wide but not by much.

Some incisive passing and lung bursting runs from Peterhead kept the Dark Blues on their toes and made this an interesting and end to end opening spell.

Peterhead had another chance to open the scoring in explosive fashion with 26 minutes gone, a neat one-two between Rory McAllister and Jack Leitch saw the latter unleashed a thunderbolt from 22 yards that had keeper Jack Hamilton scrambling and relived to see the ball fly inches past the left upright.

The Blue Toon were dealt a blow just after the half hour when McAllister limped off with what looked like a hamster injury to be replaced by Aidan Smith.

As half time approached Leitch was at it again from distance, this time from fully 25 yards and this one flew a paints width over the crossbar.

Peterhead picked up where they left off at the start of the second half putting pressure on the home side and it was difficult to tell who were the Championship side.

Twelve minutes in Dundee should have done better, a Jordan Marshall cross from the left wing that found Paul McGowan ten yards out but he got his body shape all wrong and his header looped harmlessly over.

But it was back to normal service again with the visitors causing their hosts all sorts of problems every time they got near their goal.

All that was lacking was an end product.

Dundee were still a threat though and a turn and shot by Andrew Nelson from the edge of the area was gratefully deflected out for a corner with a quarter of an hour remaining.

At the other end substitute Ben Armour should have scored but sent a glorious chance straight at Hamilton in the home goal.

And so once again it was on to penalties to decide the bonus point.

Dundee, despite McDaid seeing the first spot kick saved, Leitch shot well over the bar and Stevenson struck it with the home side netting four in a row to see them triumph 4-2.

Following on from the result, Jim McInally’s men sit second in the Group D table having accumulated five points from their first three matches.

Dundee lead the group on eight points after the same amount of games while Inverness sit third on four points having played just two matches.

Cove Rangers are in fourth with one point from two matches while Raith Rovers sit bottom with no points after two matches.

The Blue Toon meet the Kircaldy outfit tonight (Tuesday, July 23) at Starks Park in their final game of the group stage where they likely need a win to have any chance of qualifying for the next round of the competition.