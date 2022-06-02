Scott Brown in action for Peterhead against Dumbarton (pic: Duncan Brown)

The 27-year-old midfielder is out of contract and has been offered a new deal, but he has told gaffer Jim McInally he is close to concluding an agreement to join a Scottish Championship side.

The ex-Bradford City and St Johnstone player has always been up front about his desire to return to full-time football and was poised to join Falkirk two years ago, only for that move to fall through.

However, it now looks as if Brown has played his last game for the Blue Toon – and while disappointed at the prospect of losing the man he appointed as skipper to succeed club icon Rory McAllister, McInally now has clarity over his rebuilding requirements.

He told the club website: “First of all, I would like to thank Scott for the service he has given the club.

“He has been a fine player for us and gave a lot to the team in terms of leading by example.

“Last season we used him in a variety of positions and he just got on with things.”

“We had a conversation about the offer we had made him and he told me that talks were going well with a full-time team so a parting of the ways is on the cards.

“I know that I have a rebuilding job to do at Peterhead and now that I have certainty about Scott I can get on with another part of it.”

Brown joined Peterhead in 2016 and went on to play in more than 230 games, scoring 35 goals.

McInally is hopeful of adding an experienced player to his squad sooner rather than later.

He said: “There are one or two things that need to be ironed out first, so we will keep their name under wraps just now. All I would say is that his arrival will strengthen our squad.”

Having lost the services of Brett Long, McInally is waiting to hear from second-choice keeper Lenny Wilson on a new deal offered, and there is also still a chance that Rico Quitongo could return to Balmoor after his loan spell from Airdrie last season.

He said: “When Rico came in during the January transfer window, he was up front with his intention to try and return to a full-time club for the new season.”