Scott Brown in action during Peterhead's win over Dumbarton (pic: Duncan Brown)

Brown says a 5-0 win over Dumbarton in the Blue Toon’s last match was a fitting way to mark the milestone for McInally and assistant Davie Nicholls.

"The manager and Davie have been brilliant for me,” he said. “This is my sixth season and I’ ve loved every single minute under them.”

"He’s a good, honest guy, somebody you can go to, somebody you can trust massively.

"I can only speak from experience of the relationship I’ve got with him but I would certainly trust him more than most in football. He’s certainly helped me massively, not only in football but in life in general, to come on as a person and as a player.

"For someone to last 10 years in football nowadays is an achievement in itself. It seems to be a game nowadays where chopping and changing seems to be the way that managers and chairmen want to go.

"It’s a mark of respect to the chairman as well to stick with him for so long. I’ m sure he couldn’ t have imagined when he appointed him when we were in League 2 that it would have worked out with two league titles and getting to the Petrofac cup final.”

The win over Dumbarton also marked Brown’s 200th appearance for the club and he celebrated by netting from the penalty spot after pulling rank as skipper.

"Derek Lyle tried his best to take the penalty off me,” he joked. “It was good to mark it with a goal but getting the three points was the main thing

"And it was nice for Davie and the gaffer to bring their 10 years up with a 5-0. T hat made it a wee bit extra special as well."

Brown is less content with the Blue Toon’s position second bottom of the League 1 table and is looking to kick on from the Dumbarton win when league action resumes at Alloa on Saturday.

He admitted: “We’re not happy with where we are, but it’s still early in the season. We’ ve still got a lot of time to turn it around.

"It was important to win going into the international break because you don’ t want to have two weeks off after a defeat.