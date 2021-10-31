The goalless draw stretched the Blue Toon’s unbeaten run to four matches and ensured they went through the month of October undefeated, following their wins over Dumbarton and Alloa and the previous week’s scoreless encounter with Falkirk.

But with Montrose having played the closing stages with 10 men following the dismissal of Sean Dillon, there was disappointment in the home camp that they hadn’t made the extra manb count.

"It was a bit disappointing to be fair,” said Brown afterwards. "They went down to 10 men and we looked a wee bit more dangerous.

"But they're a good side and as the gaffer says we probably played better today than we did last week so we keep our unbeaten run going, but we're a wee bit disappointed.

"They're a good side, they don't lose a lot of goals. They've obviously been free-scoring the last couple of weeks.

"It is frustrating but it just shows how far we've come in the last month that we’re drawing with Montrose and feeling a wee bit disappointed with it. I think we got oursleves into some good positions in the first half but the final ball was killing us a wee bit.”

The red card came in the 75th minute when Dillon was sent off following an off-the-ball incident with Russell McLean.

It seemed a harsh decision to observers on both sides, although there was a feeling in the Peterhead camp that Montrose should have been reduced to 10 men in the first half, when referee Alan Muir deemed Terry Masson’s challenge on Jason Brown to be worthy only of a yellow card.

Peterhead tried to make the most of their advantage and McLean did have t he ball in the net, omly to be denied by an offisde flag.

But at the other end earlier on Peterhead again had keeper Brett Long, a hero against Falkirk, to thank for keeping Montrose out with stops from Masson and Chris Antoniazzi.