Rovers win could seal qualification

Jim McInally believes a win over Raith Rovers at Starks Park tonight would be enough to see his side qualify for the next stage of the Betfred Cup.

Maximum points from the game would see the Blue Toon potentially move top of the table on nine points after back-to-back penalty shoot-outs against Dundee and Inverness.

After picking up the bonus point with a shoot-out win over Caley they could not do the same against Dundee on Saturday after both games finished 0-0 in normal time.

However, the Peterhead manager says he was delighted with his players performance against the Championship sides.

“I am really pleased,” said McInally.

“I said before the game that if we played really well we would run them close and that’s what happened.

“I didn’t expect to play 90 minutes and for our keeper not to have a save to make coming to a full time club.

“As a manager you are waiting for the full time fitness to kick in and it did to an extent with 10 minutes to go but we were nice and comfortable then got a chance.

“We lost a penalty shoot and could probably have done with a bonus point but we go into Tuesday nights game with Raith with the chance to get to nine points which could either win the group or be enough for one of the best runners up spots.

“We went through before with eight points but we will have a go then we have a break for a couple of weeks.”