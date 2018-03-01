Remember Falkirk captain’s snow workout on the M80 motorway? He’s at it again!

The Beast from the East didn’t stop David McCracken’s workout – a year on from his M80 fitness session during Storm Doris when snow fell and caused traffic jams.

The then Bairns captain pulled on his resistance bands en route to training when his car was snowed in by a weather-related traffic jam in February 2017.

And now a year later McCracken, who is now captain of Peterhead FC and runs the performance gym at the Falkirk Stadium with his personal training company Craxfit, is again defying the snow.

He’s recorded another video despite the adverse weather as part of his popular online ‘Workout Wednesday’ Instagram videos. And it’s simple enough to perform indoors and warm you up at home while weather warnings are telling us to stay off the roads!

Last year the Falkirk FC captain became a viral sensation on social media after The Falkirk Herald posted the fitness enthusiast’s madcap video from Instagram.

Even TV stations in the USA were telling the story of his commute to work at Westfield, and now after this year’s latest deluge from the skies, Cracks has been back out exercising in his snowbound garden encouraging us to get active at home despite the ‘Beast from the East’ and Storm Emma forcing us indoors this week.

David McCracken, gym manager at CraxFit performance gym in The Falkirk Stadium. Picture Michael Gillen.

