Andy McCarthy holds off Clyde's Conrad Balatoni during Peterhead's win (pic: Duncan Brown).

A run of four straight League 1 defeats since their opening day victory over Alloa had seen the Blue Toon slide to the foot of the table.

But they are now off bottom spot courtesy of their 3-2 win over the Bully Wee at Balmoor on Saturday

"We're delighted with the result and the players have got what they deserved,” said Nicholls.

"They've been working hard and things haven’t really gone their way, but today they did.

"In the first half, we showed what we can do. The boys were excellent in the first half, particularly in the first half-hour. I thought we were exceptional, some of the football we played and the goals that we made and took."

Nicholls was also pleased to see the goals shared around, with Scott Brown and Russell McLean on the scoresheet after an opener from Andy McCarthy.

He said: "It's excellent coming from all over the pitch. It was good for big Russell to get a goal, being a striker, and Andy popping up, which was a real surprise as he's never scored a senior goal before.”

And he joked: “Hopefully he'll kick on now and get us 30 goals this season.”

Also on target for the opposition was David Goodwillie – and although the former Scotland striker breached Peterhead’s defences twice to take his Clyde tally to 100, Nicholls was reasonably happy with the way the Blue Toon dealt with his threat.

He said: "I did see David Goodwillie coming on before the game and he jumped up and went down and I could see him rubbing his groin, so I said to the boys to stretch the game and try and work him.

"He's their main man and a very exceptional player at this level, but I thought the boys battled away and coped with him the best we could considering it’s young boys playing in there.

"We knew the way they’d play but we tried to stretch them. We were on the front foot and I think we took care of our final ball as well, which was really important, and the guys took their chances and were pretty ruthless instead of before when we’ve maybe huffed and puffed.”