Jim McInally's Peterhead will face Dundee in a live TV Scottish Cup tie (pic: Duncan Brown Photography)

The tie is one of four selected by broadcasters for live coverage and has been switched to Monday, February 14, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

And with the match being the last of the last 16 ties played, all attention will also be on Balmoor post-match as the quarter-final draw will be made immediately after Jim McInally’s side have taken on their cinch Premiership opponents.

A Peterhead win would put them into the quarter-finals for only the second time in their history and the first since 2001, their first season as a senior league club.