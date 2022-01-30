Peterhead v Dundee Scottish Cup tie live on BBC Scotland
Peterhead’s Scottish Cup fifth round tie at home to Dundee will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.
The tie is one of four selected by broadcasters for live coverage and has been switched to Monday, February 14, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
And with the match being the last of the last 16 ties played, all attention will also be on Balmoor post-match as the quarter-final draw will be made immediately after Jim McInally’s side have taken on their cinch Premiership opponents.
A Peterhead win would put them into the quarter-finals for only the second time in their history and the first since 2001, their first season as a senior league club.
The other three ties chosen for live coverage are the visit of Hibs to Championship leaders Arbroath, which will also be shown by the BBC, and the two ties involving Old Firm sides – Annan Athletic v Rangers and Celtic v Raith Rovers – which will both be shown by Premier Sports.