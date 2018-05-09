Peterhead to meet Stenny in play-offs

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is not worried about his side’s recent record against Stenhousemuir ahead of Wednesday and Saturday’s matches.

The Blue Toon manager says his players will go in to the game with confidence after a 3-0 win at home to Stirling set them up for the two-leg play-off final.

“We were comfortable after the first 15 minutes where we struggled against the wind.

“They started quickly and had us turning but we settled and scored a great goal that took the pressure off us a bit.

“We played some good stuff in the second half and I was pleased with how we performed.

“We were also able to make some changes in the second half ahead of the trip to Stenhousemuir.”

Stenny, who finished fourth in League 2, made it to the final by beating Queen’s Park with a 1-1 draw at Ochlview followed up by a 2-1 win at Hampden.

The last time the sides met was in March with Stenny winning 2-1 at Balmoor.

Peterhead’s recent record against the Warriors has seen them labelled by some as Peterhead’s ‘bogey team’.

However, the Blue Toon took a convincing victory on their last trip to Ochlview - leaving 4-1 winners.

“We won down there earlier in the season and although people will go on about our overall record against them we are going into the game on the back of eight wins on the trot so we are confident,” said McInally.

The first leg of the play-off final will take place at Ochlview Park on Wednesday, 7:45pm kick off.

The second leg will be at Balmoor on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.