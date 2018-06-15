Peterhead to kick off at home to Queen’s Park

Peterhead FC will kick off their 2018/19 Ladbrokes League 2 season at home to Queen’s Park on Saturday, August 4.

The Spiders were relegated from League 1 last season via the play-offs where they lost to Stenhousemuir who went on to beat Peterhead in the final to win promotion.

Gus McPherson’s side battled with Albion Rovers and Forfar through out the majority of last season to avoid relegation with the Angus side pulling away from the bottom two towards the end of the season.

Peterhead travel to Cliftonhill to play Albion in their second game of the season the following Saturday.

The month of August doesn’t get any easier for The Blue Toon who, after facing the two clubs relegated from League 1, welcome Clyde - who were resurgent under Danny Lennon in the second half of last season and narrowly missed out on a play-off spot, to Balmoor.

Then they will have to travel to Forthbank Stadium to face Stirling Albion who they beat over two legs in the play-off semi-final last season.

Things don’t get any easier for Jim McInally’s side at the tail end of the season when they welcome Stirling to Balmoor and travel to Hampden to take on Queen’s in their penultimate and final games respectively.

With all three sides expected to be at the top end of the table it could be an exciting but nervy finish to the season for title chasing Peterhead.

The full list of fixtures is available to view at www.spfl.co.uk/league-two/fixtures.