Peterhead to host Dundee for pre-season friendly

New Dundee boss Gary Bowyer pictured in July 2019 during his time at Bradford City (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

That visit to Balmoor Stadium on Saturday, July 2, with kick-off at 2pm, will bring with it a reunion for Blue Toon manager Jim McInally as he’s a long-time family friend of new Dens Park boss Gary Bowyer.

“I first met Gary when he was 12 as I played with his dad Ian at Nottingham Forest,” McInally told his club’s website. “I was down there living on my own and Ian would take me to his family home every now and again and he was always telling Gary to go out and play football in the garden. I have remained close to the two of them and I was delighted to see Gary get the job at Dens Park.”

Bowyer took up that job earlier this month and McInally believes his previous experience of managing sides including Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Bradford and Salford City will stand him in good stead in Scottish football’s second tier.

“Gary is a very solid and pragmatic manager who will play a style that suits the strength of his players,” he said. “He has great experience and he will study opponents in depth and use that knowledge.

“The big thing for Dundee is they have a manager who is used to being at a big club. He was at Blackburn and Salford, where he had to deal with a lot of pressure and that will stand him in good stead at Dundee.”

“They will be a target for other clubs in the championship and he will know how to manage that.”