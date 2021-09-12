Scott Brown scores Peterhead's second goal against Clyde (pic: Duncan Brown)

All the goals came in the first half – four of them in the opening 19 minutes.

It was a landmark occasion for visiting dangerman David Goodwillie whose two goals took his total for the Bully Wee into three figures.

But goals number 99 and 100 weren’t enough to stop the Blue Toon ending a run of four straight league defeats with a victory which moved them off the foot of the table.

It took Peterhead just five minutes to breakthrough with an opening goal, despite the best efforts of Clyde keeper Neil Parry.

An outstanding double save kept out headers from both Derek Lyle and Andy McCarthy, but Clyde were unable to clear the danger completely and when Hamish Ritchie played the ball back into the box McCarthy was on hand to net from close range for his first ever senior goal.

But the former Partick Thistle player’s opener didn’t separate the sides for long.

Just four minutes later Josh Mulligan was ruled to have fouled Goodwillie and the former Scotland striker netted from the penalty spot to bring Clyde level.

However Peterhead were back in front after 18 minutes.

Ritchie and McCarthy were both involved again in the build-up, but it was skipper Scott Brown who supplied the finishing touch, driving the ball low past Parry from the edge of the box.

Within a minute Peterhead had Clyde on the ropes with a third goal.

Ryan Conroy got away on the left and his cross was collected by Russell McLean who then slammed the ball home.

Bully Wee boss Danny Lennon wasn’t happy with what he was watching and made two substitutions, replacing first Marky Munro and then Paul Kennedy with Aaron Splaine and Robert Jones.

Clyde duly halved the deficit, Goodwillie diving to head home after a Jones header hit the post.

After the break a fine Brett Long stop denied Goodwillie his hat-trick before Parry prevented Lyle scoring at the other end.