Peterhead punished by East Fife for missed chances and defensive errors

There was no Christmas cheer for Peterhead fans as defensive blunders and lack of a cutting edge up front saw them go down 2-1 to East Fife .

A share of the spoils might have been fair, but it wasn’t to be.

An early Jack Leitch snap shot from 20 yards, gathered with ease by Brett Long, sparked an early period of Peterhead domination.

But there were no takers for overlapping full-back David Ferguson’s low, driven cross and Scott Brown put a well struck effort just off target.

Instead it was East Fife who broke the deadlock on 20 minutes. Scott Hooper’s header back to Greg Fleming was woefully short and Danny Denholm could scarcely believe his luck as he tucked his shot past the exposed keeper.

The Blue Toon response was some neat footwork by Rory McAllister and an even neater back heeled shot by Leitch that wasn’t far beyond the post.

Another half-chance fell to Jamie Stevenson five minutes before the break but like the others before, his shot was off target.

And almost on the half-time whistle a McAllister header was turned away low down by Long.

Peterhead had a decent chance to level after 52 minutes, Ryan Conroy to Leitch just inside the area but he didn’t have a clear sight of goal and his eventual shot went wide.

The game then turned into an end to end affair, but chances were like hen’s teeth.

When one did eventually materialise after 78 minutes it came to the visitors, Aaron Dunsmore crossing for Scott Agnew to side foot home waist high from six yards at the back post after Jason Brown was caught napping on the ball.

Six minutes from the end Peterhead made things interesting, pulling a goal back, Scott Brown with a well struck shot from the edge of the area but it proved to be too little too late.