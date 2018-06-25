Peterhead lose robertson to Real Kashmir

Peterhead suffered a major set back as they look to build their squad for next season with the news that Mason Robertson would be leaving the club.

23-year old Robertson was a stand out for the Blue Toon last season and had been expected to sign a new deal with the club but that changed when the opportunity of full time football presented itself to the former Stenhousemuir defender.

Robertson will now play his football next season in India, under the management of his father, former Aberdeen and Rangers player John Robertson, at I-League side Real Kashmir.

For Peterhead manager Jim McInally it is a major set back with the Blue Toon boss seemingly having completed his transfer business on the defensive front.

McInally had already recruited defenders Paddy Boyle and Mick Dunlop from Ayr and Stenhousemuir receptively but will now likely need to find another defender to replace the outgoing Robertson.

The Peterhead squad will return to action this Saturday for their first pre-season friendly when they travel to Links Park to face last season’s title rivals Montrose, kick off 3:00pm.