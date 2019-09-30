Peterhead lose at Montrose in seven-goal thriller

Peterhead paid the price for slack defending as they failed to take anything from a seven-goal thriller at Montrose on Saturday.

Peterhead brought Jason Brown back into their defence with Ryan Conroy dropping to the bench. Scott Hooper returned to the squad after a long spell out injured.

It was the visitors, wearing their distinctive pink change strip, who created the first chance in the fifth minute, a Rory McAllister free-kick 22 yards out that hit the wall with the same player chipping the rebound straight into the arms of keeper Aaron Lennox.

A minute later Jamie Stevenson, playing in a more advanced role than of late, burst into the right side of the penalty area but was unable to get either a pass or shot away before the ball was cleared.

It was Montrose who took the lead in the 13th minute though. It came from a corner kick earned when Liam Callaghan broke forward from midfield and slipped the ball to his left for Blair Lyons to run goalward with his shot being well saved by Greg Fleming.

When the corner came in though, hero turned to villain as Fleming flapped at the ball, only succeeding in touching it towards the back post where Joel Macbeath scored from the acutest of angles virtually on the byeline.

But Peterhead were level five minutes later, a Scott Brown shot taking a massive deflection that completely deceived Lennox.

Back came Montrose and they retook the lead after 28 minutes with a magnificent strike from fully 25 yards by Graham Webster curled in by the post and they were looking far from a side rooted at the foot of the table.

MacBeath then headed over as an on-fire Mo threatened to extend their advantage and just before the break they did, another superb strike from distance this time Paul Watson from 30 yards.

Ryan Conroy replaced Simon Ferry at half-time but it was Montrose who could have extended their lead almost from the restart, Blair Lyons shooting over.

But three minutes into the second half the Blue Toon pulled a goal back. A Conroy free-kick hit the wall and broke to centre half Mick Dunlop who lashed the ball into the net from 12 yards in a fashion that any striker would have been proud of.

Unbelievably the visitors were level after 52 minutes, a crazy spell of play inside the home penalty area with several attempts blocked then the ball broke to Stevenson who fired a chest high shot home. Amazing stuff!

And the drama continued with Montrose going in front again in the 57th minute, another cracking strike, a second from Webster cleanly struck that flew like an arrow from an angle 22 yards out for 4-3.

It took the leg of Fleming to stop Webster scoring again a moment later but that was how it ended.