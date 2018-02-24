Peterhead look to the top of the table after away win

Peterhead closed in on league leaders Montrose with a 2-0 away win over Cowdenbeath.

With the Gable Endies dropping two points in a 2-2 draw with Berwick Rangers the Blue Toon know that a win over Clyde on Tuesday night will see them move up to the top of League Two – albeit on goal difference.

The match at Central Park may have been played to the soundtrack of a fairground outside the ground but there was no roller coaster ride on the pitch in what proved to be an uninspiring match – Peterhead boss Jim McIntyre said after he was glad he hadn’t paid to watch.

With top score Rory McAllister injured, Peterhead began with a 4-4-2 formation with Russell McLean and Alan Smith playing as a front pair and after just two minutes the latter had a shot on goal which was easily saved down low by McGurn.

The game settled down into what proved to be a scrappy affair on a tricky surface. Both teams reverted to sending long balls forward, by-passing the midfield.

Scott Brown had an attempt on goal blocked on nine minutes and soon after Peterhead made the breakthrough. A free kick on the right of the Cowdenbeath box was swung in from Gibson and McLean rose at the back post to head it home.

The goal seemed to galvanise the home side who began to press but the Peterhead defence stood firm and managed to edge their way back in front in the match.

On the half hour mark Stevenson hit a low shot which just went past the Cowdenbeath goal and then six minutes later a McIlduff cross was flicked just wide by the head of McLean who was now beginning to give the home defence a torrid time.

However the Blue Brazil gave a reminder that they were still in the match when a Hornby cross was headed just over the bar by Reilly.

The last action of the first half came on 41 minutes when a McLean turn and shot was smothered by McGurn.

Into the second half and the busy Smith cut in from the right on 54 minutes and hit a shot for goal which unfortunately was too high.

Four minutes later and the Blue Toon keeper Fleming was troubled for the first time in the match, getting down to hold onto a free kick from Hornby, which was followed shortly after by a shot from Reilly which flew high over the bar as the home side looked for an equaliser.

Having been booked for a flailing arm the impressive McLean was replaced on 66 by trialist Karim Belmokhter.

Smith was looking lively by this point and a tremendous swerving run which bamboozled the Blue Brazil defence almost added a second but McGurn turned his shot wide for a corner.

The home side’s best chance of the match fell to Brad Smith on 71 minutes when he was put through on goal but, much to the relief of the visitors, he hit his shot too high.

Trialist Belmokhter, a former Edinburgh City player, almost put the game to bed on 90 minutes with a shot that went just wide of Fleming’s left hand post, but he was not quite finished yet.

Four minutes into added on time he turned home a low cross from Aaron Norris to secure the three points.