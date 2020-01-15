Peterhead legend Rory McAllister set to move to Cove Rangers

Peterhead captain and club legend Rory McAllister is set for a shock switch to League 2 title challengers Cove Rangers.

The 32-year-old is expected to seal a move to the SPFL newcomers after the Blue Toon accepted an offer thought to be in five figures.

Peterhead agreed to sell after McAllister - scorer of more than 200 goals in his eight years at Balmoor - handed in a transfer request, telling boss Jim McInally that he wanted a new challenge.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Brechin City striker had 18 months left on his contract.