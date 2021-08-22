Russell McLean's late goal wasn't enough to stop Airdrie leaving Peterhead with the win (pic: Duncan Brown)

Two late goals by Scott Brown and Russell McLean brought the Blue Toon back to within one goal of their opponents.

But McInally admitted afterwards: "We were never at the races really. The scoreline flattered us.

"Don't get me wrong, I felt we always looked like we could score a goal. But so did they, every time they went forward.

"Probably a fairer reflection of the game would have been 6-3 or something like that.”

Home keeper Brett Long had already brought off several saves by the time Airdrie opened the scoring on 24 minutes, Rhys McCabe curling home a free-kick.

McCabe was on target again after break, converting from the penalty spot to double the Diamonds' lead after Ryan Conroy tripped Callum Smith in the box.

Calum Gallagher slotted home a third before skipper Brown pulled one back for Peterhead nine minutes from time with a terrific volley from the edge of the box.

Substitute McLean stabbed home a second from close range in the final minute but Airdrie saw the closing moments out to head south with all three points.