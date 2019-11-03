Peterhead knock league leaders Raith Rovers off top spot

Peterhead produced one of the shock results of the day with a comprehensive win over League One leaders Raith Rovers at Balmoor.

It was a bad day at the office for the visitors who failed to impress against a Peterhead side without a win in any of their previous six matches.

A couple of early Peterhead corners kept the visitors on the back foot, but all they had to show for their dominance was a long range effort over the top from Gary Fraser on the quarter hour.

Despite having most of the ball the Blue Toon failed to threaten, illustrating the problem they have been having in front of goal this season which saw captain Rory McAllister dropped to the bench.

Derek Lyle hit the side netting with a shot on the turn from a Scott Brown knock down in the 26th minute but eventually a goal arrived 10 minutes before half-time. A slip up by keeper David McGurn allowed Jack Leitch a sight of goal and he spun and shot into the roof of the net.

Raith made two half time substitutions, Jon Baird and Grant Anderson on for Jamie Gullan and Daniel Armstrong, and the full timers certainly came out with a lot more desire in their play than had been shown in the first period.

McAllister was unleashed from the bench ten minutes in for the home side and on the hour McAllister fired a thunderbolt from fully 25 yards that flew very close but just over the crossbar.

Rovers thought they were about to score after 67 minutes when Anderson had the goal at his mercy 12 yards out but Scott Hooper put his body on the line to bravely block what was a goalbound shot.

Two minutes later sub Jack Smith sent a shot crashing off the face of the bar soon after coming on as the visitors turned the screw.

But it was Peterhead who wrapped up the points in the 74th minute with a superb goal on the break, Gary Fraser receiving a diagonal pass from Scott Brown before cutting in to fire low into the corner from the edge of the penalty area, a superb strike.

Rovers’ day went from bad to worse when Iain Davidson was shown a straight red ten minutes from the end for dissent.