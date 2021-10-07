Jason Brown runs off in celebration after scoring Peterhead's third against Dumbarton (pic: Duncan Brown)

Dumbarton arrived at Balmoor on Saturday on a four-game unbeaten run which had propelled them up to seco nd in the table.

But they left on the end of a 5-0 drubbing as Peterhead blew them away in the windy conditions.

Nicholls admitted: “I think the conditions played a major part in the game, but we always seem to do well in the conditions up here, particularly against the wind in the first half. In the second half, we’ve not really utilised that advantage, but I think today we did that really well.

"We did cope a lot better than them in the first half, but in the second half we were just telling the boys to kick on and go and see what we could get out of the game, but also keeping it tight at the back, and it was good for the team to keep a clean sheet.

"We pushed on in the second half into more of a 4-3-3 but then back into a 4-5-1 when the opposition were on the ball.

"The conditions played a big part but you can’t take anything away from from the goals that we’ ve scored today. Some of the goals were absolutely terrific.

"It was a team performance today. I thought everybody dug in and the boys who came off the bench contributed really well and that’ s what we need moving forward.

"We need to use this as our catalyst to go and kick on and see how high we can get up this league."

Nicholls was particularly pleased with another fine display from on-loan Dundee youngster Josh Milligan, saying: “I thought he was unplayable at times.

"He’s certainly got a massive future ahead of him and it was great to see him getting a goal as well because that will bring him on a ton.

But having finished the first quarter of the season on such a high, Peterhead will have to wait to build on their win with no game this weekend.

Their next outing is at Alloa on Saturday, October 16, but while their momentum might be disrupted, Nicholls says the break may also bring benefits.