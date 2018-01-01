Peterhead hammer Montrose in top of table battle

Peterhead manager Jim McInally was “delighted” with his side’s 6-2 thrashing of League Two leaders Montrose at Links Park.

The Blue Toon were 2-1 up at the break thanks to a Jason Brown double, and second half goals from Alan Smith, Mason Robertson, Willie Gibson and Rory McAllister rounded off the hammering.

Jim McInally said: “Delighted isn’t the word, to be honest. Just a fantastic performance. Montrose have quite rightly been getting a lot of plaudits, but we knew we were on a good run and the boys are feeling good about themselves.”

“Bearing in mind their goalkeeper had two world class saves, the score could have been bigger. It was terrific, I’m just delighted.”

“It’s been a bad year with being relegated, so that’s a fine way to end it.”

Elgin City boss Gavin Price was at Links Park for the match, as his Elgin side prepare to travel to Balmoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Peterhead will aim to make it 10 wins out of 11, but McInally knows it won’t be easy: “Their game was off today, so they are coming in fresh.

“We were able to get Rory off with time left and Nicky Riley and Simon Ferry didn’t need to go on, so I will be able to freshen things up a bit. But Elgin are a good side too, so we to be ready to go on Tuesday.”

Midfielder Willie Gibson grabbed a goal and two assists with fantastic delivery, and was playing through sickness.

“I’ve been ill since Christmas. I spoke with the manager yesterday and declared myself available for selection. I would play in any condition, but you have got to think about the team as well.”

On the free-kick he scored, Gibson revealed he got inside info from goalkeeper Greg Fleming about his brother, Allan, who was in goals for Montrose: “I was speaking to Flem, and it was his brother in goal for Montrose. He said to have a look at his positioning, because sometimes he takes a step behind the wall.

“No goalies union there, but I’m delighted that it went in.”

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie was gracious in defeat, adding: “We were beaten by the better side, there’s no doubt about that.”

“Too many players had an off-day, and as soon as you concede an early goal in the second half heads go down.”