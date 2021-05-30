Peterhead face Hearts, Inverness Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers and Stirling Albion in Premier Sports Cup

Peterhead boss Jim McInally

The competition – for which Premier Sports are replacing Betfred as sponsors – kicks off on the weekend of July 10 and 11 with matches played over the following two midweeks and weekends, concluding on July 24 and 25.

Peterhead have a decent recent record in the competition against three of their four opponents

They last faced Hearts in the group stage of the competition in 2017 when a last-minute Rory McAllister penalty gave Jim McInally’s side a memorable 2-1 win at Balmoor.

Peterhead also got the better of Inverness in the clubs’ last meeting, a group stage clash at Balmoor in 2019 which ended goalless with the Blue Toon taking the bonus point by winning the penalty shootout 11-10.

Cove were also in Peterhead’s group that year with a goal by Derek Lyle and another McAllister penalty earning them a 2-1 victory.

But Cove did do the double over the Blue Toon in last season’s League 1 campaign, winning 2-0 at Balmoor and 1-0 at home.

The only one of their four opponents to beat Peterhead in recent seasons are Stirling Albion who won 2-0 in a group stage encounter at Balmoor in 2018 – although Peterhead have three wins and a draw from four league meetings since then.