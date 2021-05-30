Peterhead face Hearts, Inverness Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers and Stirling Albion in Premier Sports Cup
Peterhead have been drawn against Hearts, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Cove Rangers and Stirling Albion in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.
The competition – for which Premier Sports are replacing Betfred as sponsors – kicks off on the weekend of July 10 and 11 with matches played over the following two midweeks and weekends, concluding on July 24 and 25.
Peterhead have a decent recent record in the competition against three of their four opponents
They last faced Hearts in the group stage of the competition in 2017 when a last-minute Rory McAllister penalty gave Jim McInally’s side a memorable 2-1 win at Balmoor.
Peterhead also got the better of Inverness in the clubs’ last meeting, a group stage clash at Balmoor in 2019 which ended goalless with the Blue Toon taking the bonus point by winning the penalty shootout 11-10.
Cove were also in Peterhead’s group that year with a goal by Derek Lyle and another McAllister penalty earning them a 2-1 victory.
But Cove did do the double over the Blue Toon in last season’s League 1 campaign, winning 2-0 at Balmoor and 1-0 at home.
The only one of their four opponents to beat Peterhead in recent seasons are Stirling Albion who won 2-0 in a group stage encounter at Balmoor in 2018 – although Peterhead have three wins and a draw from four league meetings since then.
Peterhead will also play a pre-season friendly at Inverurie Locos on Saturday, July 3.