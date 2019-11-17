Peterhead draw blank but keep run going

Peterhead draw blank in stalemate with Montrose

A low-key contest served up little in the way of goalscoring opportunities and the deadlock never looked like being broken.

It was, however, another step in the right direction for Jim McInally and the Blue Toon after recent wins over Raith Rovers and Clyde ended their barren run.

Montrose arrived at Balmoor on a roll and were chasing a seventh straight victory.

But with the Angus outfit having started their winning sequence against Peterhead in September, so it was somewhat predictable that the Buchan team would also be the ones to stop it.

Derek Lyle came back into the starting line-up to partner Rory McAllister in attack but neither forward had a sniff of an opportunity throughout.

That was despite the hosts controlling the first period but too often passages of play broke down in promising positions.

Jamie Stevenson hit the target with their two efforts, both from long range free-kicks which Aaron Lennox saved, and McAllister saw an effort from the edge of the penalty deflect behind for a corner.

Montrose’s only attempt flashed wide in the 39th minute, Liam Callaghan with a fizzing low shot from 25 yards.

The visitors saw more of the ball in the second half, with Peterhead content to play on the counter attack especially once they introduced the pacey Aidan Smith for the leggy Lyle.

Scott Brown suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by Gary Fraser but by this point, not losing rather than pushing for a winner seemed to be the order of the day.

The outcome was certainly a fair one and although Peterhead remain eighth, they have reason to look up the table rather than over their shoulder.

Peterhead: Fleming, J Brown, Boyle, Hooper, Ferry, Stevenson, S Brown (Fraser 63), Leitch, Conroy, McAllister, Lyle (Smith 67).

Subs not used: Wilson, Eadie, Dunlop, Ferguson, Armour.