Peterhead close in on league title with win away to Elgin

Peterhead are just one win away from lifting the Division Two title after an away win over Elgin City.

Victory over Stirling Albion on Saturday will seal matters after this victory in a thoroughly entertaining meeting between these old foes that saw the Blue Toon, typically, left hanging on right to the final whistle.

The visitors kicked off and were immediately on the attack and earned a corner in the opening seconds.

Jack Leitch whipped the ball over from the right, it broke to Willie Gibson 22 yards out and his shot was tipped over for another corner by Elgin keeper Kyle Gourlay.

This one was taken by Ryan Dow, it fell to Gibson and his touch was deflected over the line by City defender Callum Wilson to the delight of the large travelling support, all that with just 80 seconds on the clock.

The home response was a tremendous 20 yard shot from Brian Cameron beaten away by Greg Fleming but the Blue Toon went up the other end and should have made it two.

Rory McAllister racing into the area, rounding Gourlay but shooting high into the side netting from an angle to the left of goal.

Play flowed from end to end and it was Elgin who scored the crucial second goal from a defensive blunder.

A ball in from the right wing didn’t look like carrying any menace as Jamie Stevenson leapt to head it clear but it fell short of keeper Fleming and into the path of Greg Morrison who couldn’t believe his luck as he headed into the empty net from 12 yards after 18 minutes.

Elgin had their tails up and went in search of the lead with Morrison driving a low shot centimetres past the left hand post but straight from the goal kick Peterhead retook the lead.

Jack Leitch scored with a shot from just inside the penalty area on the left corner just short of the half hour mark.

The Blue Toon started the second half in hungry mood and Willie Gibson was only a fraction wide with a shot from distance.

It was end to end from then on, McAllister claiming for a penalty then Elgin had a shot on the break cleared as it was about to cross the line but there were no further goals.

Almost on the final whistle Peterhead’s Dunlop was sent off for his second yellow card.