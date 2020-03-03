Peterhead boss Jim McInally wants to add to Falkirk nerves

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says his side will be out to further stretch the nerves of title favourites Falkirk in Saturday’s League One clash.

While Peterhead were idle last Saturday due to their game at Stranraer being off, Falkirk were among the top three sides to suffer surprise defeats.

And while the Blue Toon face a nervy battle of their own over the next few weeks as they bid to beat the drop, McInally hopes his side can use nervous tension to their advantage by keeping Saturday’s clash at the Falkirk Stadium as tight as they can for as long as possible.

“That’s the secret, especially when you’re playing against a team that’s going for the league and on paper means to be winning it,” he admitted.

“We need to show a wee bit of resilience and do well in possession and see what we can we can can get out of it.

“I’m not saying it’s a free hit but it’s a game where people write you off a wee bit and we’ll go there and try and upset the applecart a wee bit.

“We’ve got Falkirk and Raith Rovers on the next two Saturdays which kind of gets the big teams out of the roads quite early.

“It’s pretty bizarre that the three full-time teams all lost on Saturday in the one day, but there’s a lot of nerves now at both ends of the league.

“There’s nothing in it for the top-four and we need to go there and try and make it awkward for them. The last time we went down there I don’t think there was a great deal in the game, but they were clinical and we never particularly looked like scoring.

“We need to go there and be harder to beat and try and get the crowd turned against them.”