Peterhead boss Jim McInally still upbeat despite four-match unbeaten run ending at Airdrie

Peterhead's Russell McLean taking a shot at goal against Airdrie (Photo: Duncan Brown)

The Blue Toon boss was happy with his side’s movement going forward at Airdrie’s Penny Cars Stadium but frustrated that they were only able to conjure up one happy ending from all that positive play over the course of 90 minutes, going down 3-1.

Dylan Easton put the hosts ahead just before half-time, with Kerr McInroy and Callum Smith netting their other goals.

Peterhead’s consolation effort was scored in injury time by Andy McDonald.

“I don’t think there was anything in the game except the goals, the difference being that when they got into advanced positions, they were clinical,” he told the club’s Facebook page.

“Going forward, we got into some unbelievable positions with good football, and our final ball just let us down time after time after time.

“We just didn’t have the final ball. It was killing us. It wasn’t good enough.”

Peterhead are now third from bottom of League One with 14 points from 13 games, just two ahead of second-bottom Clyde and three in front of basement side East Fife, but McInally is confident his side aren’t too far off clicking into gear given their performance, if not the scoreline, against new league leaders Airdrie at the weekend.

“It’s hard to get too disappointed,” he said. “I think we’ve had 12 shots at goal compared with their 14. We’ve had seven corners to seven. Statistically, we’ve done OK.

“I just find it hard to get too down about it because there’s a lot of good stuff going on there.”

McInally thinks the relative youthfulness of his side might be to blame for their failure to make the most of their chances but is optimistic that confidence will come with greater experience as the season goes on.

“I don’t know if it’s because we’re young but Airdrie seemed to have a better belief about them when they were about the goals and about the edge of the box,” said the 57-year-old.