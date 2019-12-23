Peterhead boss Jim McInally says his players must develop a ruthless streak

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says his side deserved more from Saturday’s loss to East Fife - but admitted they had themselves to blame.

Failure to make the most of being on top and defensive errors combined to sink the Blue Toon.

And McInally admitted: “Until such time as we start to get ruthless in either box then we’ll lose games like that.

“We’re bitterly disappointed with the result. Once again I thought we played well.

“It’s a repeat really of what has happened a few times this season. We dominated possession, but we didn’t work the goalkeeper enough and once again individual errors have cost us two goals.

“But by the same token if you’d seen that game in comparison with when we drew with them at Bayview at the start of the season then we’ve come a long way because they battered us.

“I can’t fault the players for the effort and commitment. When the first goal went in there was a wee bit of heads going down and feeling sorry for themselves.

“But when you’re getting repeatedly kicked in the teeth that can happen.

“I admire the way they came back from that. I do enjoy watching them play, but that’s no consolation because we keep losing games.

“We’re halfway through the season and we need to kick on because if we start scoring more we’ll get far more results. Scott Brown is our leading scorer with six goals and therein lies the problem, we need to score more.”

Next up this Saturday is a home match with old rivals Clyde.

McInally said; “Every point is a prisoner in this league and we need to start winning.”