Peterhead's Josh Mulligan breaks up a Cove attack (pic: Duncan Brown)

A late penalty converted by former Blue Toon favourite Rory McAllister was all that separated the sides.

And McInally felt his side gave as good as they got for much of the encounter with the highly-rated visitors.

He said: “I thought a draw would have been a fair result.

"We had a good shape to us, we looked quite solid, we played some good stuff against a really good team.

"They're a good side, they're confident, they're streetwise, and I thought we matched them.

"Looking at the stats it's very rarely you'll see Cove with a game where they've less possession.

"It was quite pleasing to be honest. We went toe to toe with them quite well and I just thought a draw would have been a fairer result."

While he was pleased with how his side acquitted themselves, he was less enamoured with the performance of referee Gavin Duncan whose decision to award Cove a spot-kick was the decisive moment of the afternoon.

"We're just getting used to it now,” was the Blue Toon boss’s reaction: “That's seven penalties [against us], or something ridiculous. I watched the penalty last week again and couldn't believe what I'd seen and now I've seen the same again today.

"He was whistle happy the whole game - 25 fouls for Cove, 19 for us - and very few of them were free-kicks.

"He just kept stopping it all the time.

"But I'm not too disheartened. We've had defeats where you could say we were well beaten but I thought, especially in the second half, they came out and started well and then I thought we got to grips with it.

"We got ourselves into some good positions down the sides with some good play and I'm pretty pleased.

"We had a good shape to us and neither goalie's really had a save to make.

"Their keeper had a good save that the linesman gave a goal kick for when Hamish [Ritchie] was through on him.”

Next up for Peterhead on Saturday is a trip south to Firhill to play league leaders Queen’s Park.