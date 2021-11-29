Peterhead boss Jim McInally relieved to see off Civil Service Strollers in Scottish Cup
Peterhead boss Jim McInally admitted relief that his side hadn’t added the Blue Toon to the weekend list of Scottish Cup upsets.
On a day when cinch League 1 rivals Clyde and East Fife and Championship side Hamilton Accies all went out to non-league opposition, the Blue Toon safely negotiated their potentially tricky trip to Lowland League outfit Civil Service Strollers.
Their cause was helped by a first-half red card for Strollers midfielder Jaciz Balde but they passed up a chance to take the lead just before the break when skipper Scott Brown had a penalty saved.
But a second spot kick converted by Russell McLean early in the second period brought the breakthrough.
Brown made amends for his earlier error with a second goal a few minutes later before Lyall Cameron added a late third.
Having warned beforehand that the Edinburgh side would provide the Blue Toon with a tough test, McInally said he was delighted to be in the next round.
He said: “That's what we came for and you just need to look at the results. There are a few teams who’ve surprisingly been knocked out so it's good to be through and it means a lot to the club.
"I was worried about the game beforehand because I'd seen Strollers with my own eyes and I knew they were a good side.
"They're a young team, the same as us, a well organised team and, before they went down to 10 men, the game was pretty tight and we were under a bit of pressure.
"The sending off obviously changes the aspect of the game and makes it harder for them and helps us out a wee bit.
"We'd obviously missed the penalty in the first half so it was just a case of being professional. I said to them at half-time to be patient, to keep it moving.
"The pitch was not ideal and I thought it was a really professional performance against a decent side.”
It’s back to league business for Peterhead this Saturday when they travel to face a Clyde side who will be smarting from their shock cup exit at Clydebank.
Peterhead are just one point above Clyde in the relegation play-off spot but will be boosted by a fine recent record at Broadwood, where they have won six times and lost just once in their last eight visits.