Peterhead's Si Ferry and Andy McCarthy try to close down East Fife dangerman Kevin Smith (pic: Kenny Mackay)

Saturday’s loss at East Fife saw the hosts move off bottom sport, leapfrogging the Blue Toon with a 3-0 win courtesy of three second-half goals.

But McInally was anything but despondent about his side’s performance, particularly in the first 45 minutes.

He said: "I thought we were still the better side in the second half. I thought we had more of the ball, I thought we defended poorly for the three goals.

"But I thought the first half was as good football as you will see anywhere this season.

"It was going to be hard to maintain the first half performance, especially when we don't score with the opportunities we've had.

"But I don't think you can come away from home to a team like East Fife and dictate a game for 90 minutes, I don't see how that's p[ossible.

"It still think we did have more of the ball in the second half, but individually we lost bad goals.

"IOt was worse in the last two defeats to be honest, I'm not too down about that today.

“We are where we are. If you look at the age of the team that started the game today I'm not going to be too hard on that.”

"They had to go and change their tactics at half-time to try and deal with the way we were playing.

"We've come away from home and dominated against a good team.”

However while he was happy with overall features of his side’s display, the Blue Toon boss admitted they had paid the price for individual errors.

He said: “You can't give away a penalty in every game you play, that makes football hard.

"And for the first and third goals the ball shouldn’t come into the box as easy as it does.

"I just can't be too down after that performance. I don't need to lift the players, I thought they needed more lifting after last week.

"At half-time I could have given them a round of applause because I enjoyed that, I thought it was good football.