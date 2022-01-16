Grant Savoury has a header saved as Peterhead try to find a way past the Clyde defence (pic: Duncan Brown Photography)

A rearguard action by the visitors looked set to pay dividend as the match moved into stoppage time with them still leading through Matthew Elsdon’s header just after the half-hour mark.

But the Blue Toon youngsters refused to accept defeat and got their reward when skipper Scott Brown fired home from the edge of the box to rescue a 1-1 draw and a valuable point.

McInally said: “To score when we did after having so much possession against a team that just set our their stall to smash and grab us, it would have been a real injustice to have lost that game.

"It looked like we were going to lose it but we kept playing and kept passing it and the goal we score is a brilliant goal.

"We got reward for keeping at it. We can't keep conceding goals from set pieces – that's maybe three out of the last four goals we've conceded from set pieces, which is killing us.

"But in the first half hour especially we played really well and we could have been four up and we end up one down.

"At half-time I'm sitting down looking round the dressing room and all I see is young players and really you've just got to keep them going.

"They could easily have thrown the towel in but they kept playing until the end and the least they deserved was a draw.

"It would have been horrible for Clyde to have gone away with the three points after the way they set up.

"I thought they all played well. The likes of Ryan Duncan hasn't probably come across a game like that - at under-18s at Aberdeen I bet they don't play against anyone that sits in with 11 bodies behind the ball.

"It was a good lesson for them and I thought they stood up to it well."

The absence of a recognised right back meant McInally had to field Simon Ferry firstly, and then skipper Brown when Ferry went off injured, in the role.

It’s an issue he expects to address in what’s left of the J anuary transfer window.