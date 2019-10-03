Peterhead boss Jim McInally offers no defence for Montrose defeat

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says his side only have themselves to blame after watching them go down to bottom of the table Montrose.

The Blue Toon gaffer was frustrated to see his side scoring three times away from home, only for their efforts to be undone by dodgy defending.

McInally admitted: “If you defend as badly as that you can’t complain too much.

“To score three goals away from home and take nothing from the game is pretty damning. It’s just not good enough.

“We paid the price for it after getting back into the game and it was a sore one. You can look at each of their goals and trace it back to a mistake.

“I dare say it was a pretty good game for the neutral. I said that in the dugout, if I was a neutral I might actually be enjoying this!

“When the game went to 3-3 play went from end to end and there were a lot of mistakes from both sides but we never looked comfortable.

“We started with a back three then went to a four but neither really worked and if you can’t do the basics then you will get punished.

“You can’t knock our character the way they bounced back but you need more than that in this league.

“It is really annoying that you can score three goals and come away with nothing and that is pretty criminal.”

To add to McInally’s problems Simon Ferry had to come off with a groin injury and he could be out for “a while”.

Next up for Peterhead this Saturday is a home match with Airdrie.