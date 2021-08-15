Peterhead manager Jim McInally

A penalty converted by Graham Webster early in the second half was all that separated the sides.

But while the margin of victory – which extended the Blue Toon’s miserable recent against Montrose to eight games without a win – was a narrow one, McInally conceded afterwards that the home side merited their victory.

McInally said that while the home side created openings which threatened to unlock the Peterhead defence, in contrast at the other end his side had struggled to create much of note against the Links Park rearguard.

He told the Peterhead website: “Montrose deserved their win as they were on the front foot when it came to testing our defence.

"They created a good number of openings and kept our goalkeeper busy whereas we rarely threatened.”

“It was not like our creative players to all have an off day but they did.

"It was not until the last 15 minutes that we started to move the ball quickly enough to trouble them.

"We did create a good chance then for Niah Payne however Allan Fleming in their goal made a decent save.”

“If we had scored then we could have rescued a point, and we would have gladly taken it. However it would not have been one that we could honestly say we deserved as we had not created enough.”

The spot-kick which settled the outcome did appear to come into the “debatable” category, but McInally was honest enough to admit that being on the wrong end of a dubious decision shouldn’t be blamed for their defeat.

He said; “It was a strange penalty in that their player was tripped but I am not convinced there was a tackle there.

"Both players were running out of the box and there was contact but I am not sure Andy McDonald was doing any more than running.”

“At the end of the day it was given but it was not the reason we lost.”