Peterhead boss Jim McInally looks to pick side up for Hampden showdown

Peterhead boss Jim McInally admitted he was gutted for the 1,400 fans who were cruelly denied a title party at Balmoor on Saturday.

The League 2 title race will go to the wire after Stirling Albion’s injury-time equaliser denied the Blue Toon the win which would have seen them crowned League 2 champions.

Instead it’s all down to a final day which sees Peterhead head for Hampden to face Queen’s Park and Clyde away at Cowdenbeath.

Victory will seal the title, but any other result will open the door for Clyde. A draw means Clyde can be champions with a five-goal win - a defeat and any win will do for Clyde.

And while the national stadium may be a fitting setting for a trophy win, McInally knows his side have to focus and forget about Saturday’s disappointment.

He said: “We’re devastated and somehow we need to pick the players up.

“It was hard to pick them up two weeks ago against Albion Rovers because drawing with them was a sore one and they bounced back against Elgin.

“They just need to do that next week and where else to do it than Hampden on a fantastic pitch in beautiful condition.

“They’ve got every chance to there and get it done.

“I didn’t say anything after the game, I didn’t speak to them, what’s the point?

“If there’s nothing to be gained by criticising people. One or two were having a go at each other and we put a stop to that. You’re there as a team .

“We had nearly 1400 fans at the game so I’m gutted for all the people who were here. We just need to take it on the chin and go again.”