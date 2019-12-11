Peterhead boss Jim McInally delighted with win over Stranraer

Peterhead boss Jim McInally said he though his side were excellent in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Stranraer at Balmoor.

The Blue Toon boss was full of praise for his squad saying there were ‘no failures’ amongst his players.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent,” said McInally.

“Football is some game because the irony is that we played better in the first half and only scored one goal.

“Stranraer weren’t going to let us dictate in the second half as much as we did in the first half but we still scored twice.

“We gave away a silly penalty and if it hadn’t been for our goalkeeper it would have been a hairy last half hour.

“We got a break with the second goal and Stranraer will complain about it because there was a handball by Rory McAllister in the build up to the second goal.

“Generally I thought we played some terrific stuff and we had a number of really good passages of play.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Stranraer because they’re a good side and I’m delighted with the performance.

“We’ve been playing well for a few weeks and not winning so I said to them at half-time we needed to make sure our pretty football didn’t count for nothing.”

Stranraer remain rock bottom of Ladbrokes League 1 after Saturday’s defeat while Peterhead have now opened up a nine point gap on the Wigtownshire side.

“It’s a big three points,” said McInally.

“We lost to Forfar last week but we’ve gained two points back this week.

“We’ve been playing OK for a few weeks now and it’s nice to win – hopefully we can look up the way rather than down.”

The Blue Toon boss was also full of praiser for penalty hero Greg Fleming and goalscorer Ryan Connroy after the match.

He said: “Ryan came off at training on Tuesday after rolling his ankle but then he was OK.

“He’s been a terrific signing because he brings a lot of composure, he doesn’t give the ball away very often and he’s got a great left foot.

“I’m really pleased with him and it was a really good team performance, there were no failures.

“I said that our goalkeeper was called upon at an important time and I would love to know his record at saving penalties.

“It wasn’t just saving the penalty, it was the rebound which was perhaps an even better chance than the penalty.

“He’s a terrific goalkeeper and after not having much to do he stepped up when we needed him.”