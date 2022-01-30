New Peterhead signing Rico Quitongo gets away from East Fife's Darren Watson (pic: Duncan Brown Photography)

The goalless draw maintained seventh-placed Peterhead’s 10-point advantage over the Fifers in the cinch League 1 standings, with the Blue Toon also having a game in hand.

And despite seeing his side miss a first-half penalty, McInally was happy with the draw and clean sheet

"The boys are in there arguing about it,” he said afterwards. “But my assessment is we came here the last time, we murdered them and we got beaten 3-0.

"We had a poor start to the game for 10 or 15 minutes but I thought for the rest of the first half we dominated the game.

"We missed a penalty but were never under any threat.

"The second half, we decided at half-time not to change because we thought we could still cope with the conditions being against us and I thought up until the last five minutes we coped reasonably well.

"Our goalkeeper's had two really good saves, one on ones, but that's to be expected playing against the conditions we were playing against.

"Defensively we did well and a clean sheet's really pleasing. The draw suits us better than it suits them because it keeps that distance.

"I've been in the game a long time and seen conditions like this many a time at Peterhead and you can come out the wrong side of it.

"So we take the point and move on, we regroup.”

McInally was also able to hand debuts to his two newest recruits, full-backs Rico Quitongo and Owen Cairns, who both came on as second-half substitutes.

Quitongo, son of former Hamilton Accies and Hearts winger Jose Quitongo, has signed on at Balmoor after being released by Airdrie while Cairns has joined on loan from Highland League neighbours Fraserburgh until the end of the season.

"When the two of them came on they slipped into the game quite easily,” said the Blue Toon boss. “Rico was just a wee bit horrified he nearly cost us a goal when the ball bounced over his head at the end.

"But all in all you saw what he offers us when he came on, he's got good pace going forward.”