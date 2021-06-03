Gary Fraser in action for Peterhead

McInally’s 1987 UEFA Cup Final jersey and Ferry’s promotion-winning top from his Swindon Town days are both being auctioned off.

It’s part of a bid to raise money for an operation to get injury-hit Gary Fraser back playing . . . and to help mental health charity Back Onside, of which former Blue Toon player David Cox is a patron.

And the rest of the Balmoor players are playing their part as well with a sponsored climb of Ben Lomond.

Fraser, 26, suffered a knee injury against Montrose in 2012, and tests have revealed he needs surgery following a reoccurrence.

The midfielder is under contract for next season. But with no crowds in Balmoor for the last 15 months, and adversely impacted hospitality revenue, McInally Jim felt unable to ask the club to pay for a private operation.

Instead McInally, his management colleagues and the Blue Toon players have stepped in, not only to got Fraser back on the pitch hopefully for most of next season but also to help Back Onside.

Charity patron Cox recently vowed to quit the game after allegedly being verbally abused about his mental health struggles by an opposition player.

Fraser’s operation and rehabilitation costs, are expected to be between £5,000 to £7500 and any funds raised above the final figure will be donated to Back Onside.

On Saturday the Peterhead players will put their best feet forward to climb the 3,196 ft of Ben Lomond and then hold a ‘physically distanced’ raffle night at striker Derek Lyle’s pub in Bishopbriggs.

The second stage of the fundraiser will see bids invited for the number four shirt worn by McInally in the second leg of United’s 1987 UEFA Cup Final against IFK Gothenburg and the number eight top worn by Ferry when helping Swindon to promotion from League 2 in 2012.

Online bidding will run until 8pm on June 18 – kick-off time for the England v Scotland Euro 2020.

Back Onside have also donated a fourball at their Golf Day in St Andrews next May to be auctioned off as well.

McInally said: “Gary is a big figure in our squad and it will be great to have him back sooner rather than later.

"We do not know when he will play again but the club were good enough to give him a contract, however they are not in a position to pay for a private operation."

"The players wanted to help that happen and climbing Ben Lomond is a great start to their pre-season programme. Simon and I are happy to do our bit as well with our jerseys."

"And Back Onside have been a terrific support to David - who is well thought of up here for all his efforts during his time with the club.”

Founder and CEO of Back Onside Libby Emerson said: “It is really nice for Peterhead to think about us and I am delighted to be working with them on this.”