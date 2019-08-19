Peterhead beaten as Dumbarton come from two down to win

Peterhead threw away a two-goal lead to go down 3-2 to Dumbarton in their League One encounter at Balmoor on Saturday.

It was the Blue Toon’s home first league defeat since January and came after they seemed to be in control.

Jim McInally’s men got off to a flyer going in front after just three minutes after a move was built down the right.

Simon Ferry played the ball forward to Aiden Smith and his ball into the centre of the penalty area was controlled by Gary Fraser who took a step to his left before burying his first goal for the club from 10 yards.

The last thing needed by the visitors, who had conceded six at Falkirk the week before.

After 25 minutes it could have been two. A good ball in from the wing by Smith almost saw an own goal off defender Morgan Neil but visitors keeper Conor Brennan smothered the effort and saved the day.

Ten minutes before half time Fraser almost added to his tally with a blistering free-kick from 28 yards well touched over by Brennan.

But from the resultant corner, also taken by Fraser, the keeper could only get a weak hand to a Jason Brown header and it was 2-0 with the Blue Toon comfortably in control - or so they thought.

Two minutes before the break The Sons were right back in it. PJ Crossan showed a burst of pace on the left side of the penalty area and his cut inside was fired home in style by Ruaridh Langan. Game on!

The fast pace continued from the restart with Rory McAllister, a first half substitute for the injured Derek Lyle, looking lively. Another replacement, Willie Gibson, wasn’t far away with 25-yard free-kick on the hour that keeper Brennan turned away, diving low to his right.

Dumbarton were still a threat though. Isaac Layne had a defected shot well held low down by Greg Fleming, followed moments later by a well struck Joseph McKee free kick from distance that wasn’t far away.

An equaliser was coming and it duly arrived in the 69th minute, a stunning strike from Crossan after he picked up a loose ball when the home side failed to clear a corner kick.

Ten minutes later the Dumbarton comeback was complete, a simple but poor goal to lose, McKee clipping a free kick to the back post where the giant figure of Layne rose unchallenged to nod in.