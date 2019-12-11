Peterhead beat Stranraer to open up nine-point gap

Peterhead got back to winning ways last Saturday with a convincing 3-0 home win over the league’s bottom side Stranraer.

The match kicked off in a steady downpour and it was Peterhead who showed the early desire pushing forward and passing the ball with pace.

However, there was little to talk about despite their dominance and it was Stranraer who had the first attempt on goal on the quarter hour.

An audacious shot from the halfway line by Adam Cummins had Greg Fleming in the home goal scrambling as the ball floated over his head and wide.

The Blue Toon response was a Jack Leitch shot deflected out for a corner kick.

Just after the half hour mark a low curling effort from Scott Brown was beaten away by Max Currie then, two minutes later, the deadlock was broken, Rory McAllister setting up Ryan Conroy who glided a low shot into bottom right corner for an opener that never looked like coming.

There was no change in the weather as the second half commenced or in the home side’s early dominance and they made that count after 51 minutes, Aidan Smith with the assist for Conroy to stab in his brace from close range.

Even at that stage it looked game over with Stranraer offering next to nothing in an attacking sense.

Having said that, Adam Cummins should have done better with a header from a corner that he sent wide when well placed.

Then after 65 minutes they had a great chance to pull a goal back, Andrew Stirling was fouled by Aidan Smith inside the area but James Hilton saw his spot kick saved by Greg Fleming who then smothered Hilton’s shot from the rebound.

The Blue Toon immediately broke upfield and Smith should have scored after bearing in on goal but shot straight at Max Currie.

It was three two minutes from the end, a mazy run by substitute Jamie Stevenson and the ball broke to Scott Brown who lashed the ball in for an emphatic victory.

The win for Peterhead widens the gap between the two sides to nine points.