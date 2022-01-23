Russell McLean nets Peterhead's first goal against East Kilbride (pic: Duncan Brown Photography)

The sides were level at 2-2 at the end of normal time and extra-time failed to produce any further scoring.

That meant a penalty decider with Peterhead prevailing 5-3 to reach the last 16 of the competition for the first time since 2001.

Although a non-league side, East Kilbride turned up with plenty of senior experience in their ranks, including former Blue Toon favourite Jamie Stevenson.

And it was one of those ex-seniors – former Airdrie, Stranraer and Raith striker Joao Victoria – who gave them an 11th minute lead, getting on the end of a Neil McLaughlin pass and clear of Simon Ferry before steering the ball past Brett Long.

David Wilson and Jason Brown saw efforts go wide as Peterhead responded before Long was brought into action to keep out Cammy Elliot’s header.

But just as it looked as if Jim McInally’s side would go in behind at the break, they stunned their opponents with a quickfire double.

On 43 minutes Wilson’s header was knocked back across the face of goal by Ryan Duncan for Russell Mclean to turn home.

And just two minutes later a blocked shot rebounded to Andy McCarthy who smashed an unstoppable volley past Conor Brennan to give Peterhead the lead.

Grant Savoury and Jason Brown threatened to add to Peterhead’s advantage before the script took another twist in the 65th minute.

Daniel McManus’s ball into the box was turned back across goal by Elliot and Victoria was on hand to nod past Long and bring his side level again.

Peterhead continued to push forward but couldn’t make the breakthrough, either in the rest of normal time of 30 minutes of extre-time, and so it was penalties.

Andy McDonald, McCarthy and Duncan converted their kicks for Peterhead and McLaughlin and Elliot did the same for East Kilbride before James Finlay was denied by the bar.

Lyle scored with Peterhead’s fourth before Ciaran McAninch netted to keep East Kilbride alive.