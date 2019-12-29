Peterhead beat Clyde to end year and decade on winning note

Peterhead ended a memorable year on a high note with a hard fought victory over Clyde in difficult conditions at Balmoor on Saturday

Both sides were desperate for a win in the last game of the decade as last season’s promoted teams aimed to rise clear of the relegation zone.

In torrential rain and a howling gale Peterhead had the best of the early possession but the visitors had a good chance on the break in the ninth minute, but David Goodwillie’s low shot from an angle was gathered by Greg Fleming at the second attempt.

Clyde, for whom boss Danny Lennon named himself on the bench due to injury and illness, also had the next chance. An inswinging corner from Ally Love was met by the head of defender Alex Petkov but Fleming went down to smother the netbound effort.

But it was Peterhead who broke the deadlock on the half hour, Ben Armour stroking a beautifully weighted pass square across the six yard line to Derek Lyle at the back post and he calmly despatched the ball home.

The Blue Toon took a grip of from the restart as both sides tried to master the challenging conditions and Armour was again the provider for Scott Brown, but his wild shot from the edge of the area flew over the bar and out of the ground.

With 15 minutes to go it took a brave save from Fleming to deny Darren Smith.

But in the 86th minute it was game over, substitute Rory McAllister cutting inside and cueing up Brown who thrashed his shot into the net from 12 yards.

Things all kicked off in the dying seconds, Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry being shown a straight red despite being the victim of an initial wild challenge himself that sparking a mass brawl involving all 22 players.