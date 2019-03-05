One goal lead made things nervous

Peterhead went five points clear at the top of Ladbrokes League 2 on Saturday with a 1-0 win at home to Elgin City.

Paddy Boyle scored the game’s only goal to secure the three points while Clyde were 2-1 winners over Edinburgh City at Broadwood to dent the capital side’s title hopes while also propelling Danny Lennon’s team right in to the Championship mix.

Speaking after the win, Peterhead boss Jim McInally said that the narrow lead over Elgin made for a nervy finish to the game.

“It was a narrow victory but we should have won by a lot more,” said McInally.

“We were in situations where we should have scored and when we didn’t the anxiety crept in and we I thought we made it tough for ourselves.

“I’m delighted with the win but not the performance.

“We played some good stuff into the wind as we have done a few times this season and it makes for a false game.”

Peterhead are away to Cowdenbeath tonight, Tuesday March 5, before hosting Annan Athletic at Balmoor on Saturday.