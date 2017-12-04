One game at a time as Peterhead climb the table

Peterhead captain David McCracken says his team mates are just taking it one game at a time as they continue to climb the League Two table.

Saturday’s 3-0 win over Edinburgh City saw the Blue Toon move up to third in the league and McCracken said he was delighted with the score line.

“It was a great result in the end,” he said, “it was a tough game to be fair. Edinburgh City set up very well in the first half and obviously the big turning point for us was the sending off at the start of the second half.”

The captain says that being at team at the top end of the invites pressure that he and his team mates enjoy.

“Being favourites to win most of the time is the pressure you want have rather than going into a game thinking that you might be getting beat,” he said.

“We’re on a good run just now and the boys thrive on that sort of pressure.”

Peterhead now face two league matches, Saturday’s away trip to Clyde come after tonight’s mouth-watering away trip to Stirling Albion who sit just one point in front.

“It’s an opportunity for us to crawl up towards the top of the league so we’re really looking forward to that,” McCracken said.

“We’ll need to take that confidence from Saturday’s match and utilise it well in the game.

“Stirling will be looking to bounce back from that defeat at the weekend (1-0 to Berwick) so we’ll just need to deal with that.

“Looking at the form, yes, we’ll probably be favourites against Clyde but it doesn’t always work out like that. We’ll still need to do the hard work and take care of whatever gores on because Clyde have a few decent players.

“We’ll have to be on the ball but at the moment we’ll just take it one game at a time and build on the good form we’re showing just now.

“We have a really good unity at the moment in terms of keeping clean sheets and scoring goals. It’s a good combination so it’s a case of not relaxing and trying to progress it even more.”