On-form Peterhead hope to keep their confidence

Manager Jim McInally said it had been a good couple of weeks for the Blue Toon, winning 5-0 over Dumbarton and 4-2 win at Alloa last Saturday.

The side also played a bounce game away from home during the international break and scored four goals, as McInally felt it was important to keep the game practice going.

They will be going into this Saturday’s home game against Falkirk as the division’s highest scorers – described by the boss as “unbelieveable, really” – and with Falkirk having lost 3-0 at home to Airdrieonians.

"I look at the fixtures in our league every week and, at the moment, I cant really pick out an outstanding team yet,” said McInally. “Queen’s Park gave us a going over for 45 minutes and then weren’t so good in the second. Falkirk have obviously been the favourites from the start.

"We played them on the first day – the crowd was right behind them, they were supporting a new manager, and I hear now at home they are playing under a wee bit of pressure. In the first game we played down there, we had a stonewall penalty turned down after a minute, which might have might have made an influence on the game. Falkirk deserved to beat us that day, no doubt about that. But I did think I would like to get them up in Peterhead. So we have a chance this week and, hopefully, we can give them another tough time. The thing is, we are not expected to win these games, so we can go out and play with a wee bit of freedom.”

The rewarding thing for him at Alloa was how Peterhead played themselves back into the game after going behind, having been “really poor” for the opening 10 or 15 minutes. “Even well before Alloa went down to 10 men, I felt we were well in control of the game, so it was pleasing from that aspect,” he added. “When it was 11 versus 11, I am not saying we would have dominated the way we did eventually but we were certainly on the front foot just before half time, when the goalkeeper was sent off."

Luck was a big factor in football too and, on Saturday, the Alloa keeper’s red card was a break at a good time.